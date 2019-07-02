When the sun’s last rays warm Agawa Bay,
the bugs attack without delay.
They make their way, prepared to stay
on a patch of skin, where they can win
to my chagrin, a forearm or a shin.
Mosquitoes take top billing, and black flies are willing
to make a killing from their drilling.
But I remain to snap a frame, and find it’s still fulfilling.
4 thoughts on “Sunset over Agawa Bay”
incredibly
poetic
images 🙂
Thank you. I went hiking in my ‘Cat in the Hat’ hat.
Gorgeous!!
Thanks, Sophi. Sunsets have been hard to come by with so much rain in the forecast. But we have clear skies for Solstice Day!
