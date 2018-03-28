Six million visitors a year gravitate to Grand Canyon National Park, hoping for a visceral connection with one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. They come to contemplate the Canyon’s enormity and marvel at nature’s possibilities. They come to walk the rim; hike the trails; or ride a mule/bike/train. Others may be inclined to climb the observation tower; watch a tribal ceremony; or dine at El Tovar. But no matter what the activity, It seems that EVERYBODY has arrived with a camera to document every moment of their Canyon experience as if it was a sacred rite.
Long lens, zoom lens, tripod, mono-pod, selfie-stick, large format, DSLR, compact, bridge, Polaroid, point-and-shoot, GoPro, iPads and iPhones–irrespective of the expense or complexity of the equipment–somebody is taking a picture of something or someone, almost always.
While not the world’s grandest canyon by size (Kali Gandaki Gorge in Nepal is nearly four times deeper, and Capertee Valley in Australia is longer and wider), The Grand Canyon more than makes up the difference in its spectacular and overwhelming beauty–so much so, that on average, 12 people will lose their life every year while posing or composing a photograph.
While the scenery is certainly breathtaking, I am more than satisfied to experience the canyon from a less risky perch, and push the photographic envelope in ways that are more within my control–like, capturing a sunrise/sunset sandwich–where different day-parts are recorded–from dawn (at approximately 5:15 am) to dusk (at approximately 7:45 pm).
and day is done…
16 thoughts on “Sunrise, Sunset”
you know, when i look at these awesome pics words fail me! The raw beauty of the canyon is so powerful…. what do you do when you see such beauty? how can we assimilate all this? feeling so insignificant and humbled….. have a great journey!!
So true. The best we can do is behold the beauty, and fully appreciate nature for its awesomeness and capacity to inspire us to preserve it.
Wow…. It so beautyfull Nature’s
Yes. Nature is amazing!
OMG. I love these, particularly 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. But then the people seeing the Grand Canyon for the first time, oh that is priceless. I’ve been there a few times, but my husband never had. A few years ago we went. As we walked up to the rim I watched his face. Almost made me cry. Such an amazing experience in a wondrous place.
Yup. Something as awesome as the Grand Canyon has that kind of effect on people. Even photographs can’t do it justice.
Oh…and I love noon and 5 p.m. too….. 🙂
Thank you.
I love all of the photos, but my favorite is definitely 5:25am. My dad and I are soon going to visit the canyon!
You picked one of my favorites, too. You will have a blast there!
Canyons are places that have become formed by flowing rivers. Rivers that flow over years and centuries to create a canyon within a grand rock and show us what we get to see today!
Yippee, a science major! The Colorado is an ancient river that continues to carve out this canyon dating back to 70 million years.
Reblogged this on Vietnam Travel & Trade Portal .
I could stare at 7:20 and 7:25 all day. Beautiful!
Shots were taken at Mather Point, along the Rim Trail. The view is spellbinding.
