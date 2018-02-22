(Play the audio track and relax, while imagining yourself hovering high above the surf.)

With the sun breaking out over Singer Island…

another day dawns on the Florida coastline,

and the beach quickly comes alive.

Walkers dodge the ebb and flow of lapping water

perpetually pushing against the shoreline.

And the miniature movements of anonymity

are measured against a seascape

captured twenty-one floors above sea level,

where a face in the crowd seamlessly blurs into obscurity.

Hypnotic waves enchant two silhouettes of solitude beside a roiling sea,

while the lure of a lounge chair beckons to a lonesome beachcomber.

In time, a passage over and beyond the dunes…

extends to a passage of twisted tranquility.