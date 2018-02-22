A Face in the Crowd

Posted in landscape, Nature, Photo Challenge, Poetry, travelTagged , ,

(Play the audio track and relax, while imagining yourself hovering high above the surf.)

 

With the sun breaking out over Singer Island…

sunrise (2)

another day dawns on the Florida coastline,

and the beach quickly comes alive.

Walkers dodge the ebb and flow of lapping water

perpetually pushing against the shoreline.

And the miniature movements of anonymity

are measured against a seascape

captured twenty-one floors above sea level,

where a face in the crowd seamlessly blurs into obscurity.

Singer Island

Hypnotic waves enchant two silhouettes of solitude beside a roiling sea,

surf and turf

while the lure of a lounge chair beckons to a lonesome beachcomber.

2 lounge chairs and a walker

In time, a passage over and beyond the dunes…

bridge over the dune

extends to a passage of twisted tranquility.

yoga on the beach

11 thoughts on “A Face in the Crowd

  1. I wish we could like individual photos within the post. That picture of the two people standing in the waves…I could look at that for hours.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Pingback: WPC: Anonymity Known | Lillie-Put
  7. Pingback: A Face in the Crowd – When the Face is the Crowd – What's (in) the picture?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s