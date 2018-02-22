(Play the audio track and relax, while imagining yourself hovering high above the surf.)
With the sun breaking out over Singer Island…
another day dawns on the Florida coastline,
and the beach quickly comes alive.
Walkers dodge the ebb and flow of lapping water
perpetually pushing against the shoreline.
And the miniature movements of anonymity
are measured against a seascape
captured twenty-one floors above sea level,
where a face in the crowd seamlessly blurs into obscurity.
Hypnotic waves enchant two silhouettes of solitude beside a roiling sea,
while the lure of a lounge chair beckons to a lonesome beachcomber.
In time, a passage over and beyond the dunes…
extends to a passage of twisted tranquility.
11 thoughts on “A Face in the Crowd”
I wish we could like individual photos within the post. That picture of the two people standing in the waves…I could look at that for hours.
Right?!…hence, the hypnotic trance. Thank you for sharing.
Reblogged this on Vietnam Travel & Trade Portal.
I nominated you for the Sunshine Blogger Award!
http://bitchininthekitchen.org/2018/02/23/the-sunshine-blogger-award/
Thank you for the honor.
You have whetted my desire to visit Singer Island! Wish you could add sound to your blog 😉
Great idea! I’ve incorporated the perfect sound track per your request.
All those beautiful details!
Thanks
