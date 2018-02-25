It Takes a Village of the Arts

A neighborhood of kaleidoscopic colors awaits the visitor who ventures from Sarasota to back-yard Bradenton for some down-home art…

on the other side of the fence.

A cluster of artists-in residence studios and workshops located within early 20th century cottages and bungalows…

share the narrow city streets…

with colorful galleries…

amusing gardens…

imaginative beasties…

and popular eateries…

covering thirty-six acres of mixed-use development,

and creating the largest artists’ haven amidst the palms of sunny Florida.

Originating in 1999 as a non-profit guild representing local Manatee County artists, theirs is a mission to build a community where artists live and work while enhancing quality of life and creating a harmonious environment.

Notably refreshing, Divine Access Gallery specializes in contemporary folk art,

filling each room of the house with whimsy, kitsch, and funky artwork…

that captures an aesthetic worthy of eclectic and uncustomary collections.

Centrally located, it’s a short stroll from the Riverwalk, the ballpark, and downtown Bradenton.

Get there by bike…

or by car.

But by all means, just get there.