Smoke on the Water

It was warm enough to sunbathe,

and frolic in the sand,

yet, I could not see the sun rays.

It was not what I had planned.

 

A walk along the shoreline

left dewdrops on my neck,

and I wondered whether sunshine

would be breaking on my trek.

 

But the coastal air was chilling

with a sea breeze ‘cross the grass.

And I was more than willing

to allow the fog to pass.

 

Yet Anastasia’s sea smoke,

like other-wordly stew,

it hangs on like a heavy cloak

so dense, it blocks my view.

 

However, if I’m patient,

the fog may one day lift.

The sun renewed and nascent,

and proof of nature’s gift.

 

Anastasia Island fog

