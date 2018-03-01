Smoke on the Water

It was warm enough to sunbathe,
and frolic in the sand,
yet, I could not see the sun rays.
It was not what I had planned.
A walk along the shoreline
left dewdrops on my neck,
and I wondered whether sunshine
would be breaking on my trek.
But the coastal air was chilling
with a sea breeze ‘cross the grass.
And I was more than willing
to allow the fog to pass.
Yet Anastasia’s sea smoke,
like other-wordly stew,
it hangs on like a heavy cloak
so dense, it blocks my view.
However, if I’m patient,
the fog may one day lift.
The sun renewed and nascent,
and proof of nature’s gift.