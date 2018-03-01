Smoke on the Water

It was warm enough to sunbathe,

and frolic in the sand,

yet, I could not see the sun rays.

It was not what I had planned.

A walk along the shoreline

left dewdrops on my neck,

and I wondered whether sunshine

would be breaking on my trek.

But the coastal air was chilling

with a sea breeze ‘cross the grass.

And I was more than willing

to allow the fog to pass.

Yet Anastasia’s sea smoke,

like other-wordly stew,

it hangs on like a heavy cloak

so dense, it blocks my view.

However, if I’m patient,

the fog may one day lift.

The sun renewed and nascent,

and proof of nature’s gift.