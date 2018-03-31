April Fools PSA

While culling through the many comments attributed to my Epilogue post–recently featured on the WordPress Discover site–I came across one comment in particular that so startled me, I had to read it twice:
I couldn’t believe my good fortune! Somebody felt so strongly about my post that they were willing to make me rich!
Yet on the surface, it all sounded too good to be true. I had to find out more information about this amazing opportunity before it slipped away. But how?
I thought about calling him, but not wanting to embarrass myself by appearing too anxious and maybe saying the wrong thing, I decided it was safer to dash off the following email to Harrison Wells instead:
Hi,I got a communication from Harold Wood, who told me a story about a blank ATM card that could withdraw huge sums of money. Is this for real? Cause if so, it certainly sounds interesting.What more can you tell me about it?I have a bunch of questions, so the sooner you can get me answers, the sooner I can get my hands on this card!1) First of all, it sounds a bit fishy, so is it legal?2) Do I have to worry about where I use the card?3) Do I have to worry about how often I use the card?4) How much money can this card generate?5) How long is this card good for?6} How much is this card gonna cost me?7) I got bills to pay, so how long will it take to get me a card?8} What do you need from me to get started?Thanks for all your help!Regards,Neal D
Fortunately, Harrison didn’t leave me waiting very long, but his response was disappointing:
Date: 3/30/18 5:29 AM (GMT-05:00)To: Neal <Neal_D@msn.com>Subject: RE: ATM CardJust got your mail I have answers to all your questions lets get started
Name
Location
Date of birth
Cell phone numberSent from my Windows Phone
It seemed Harrison was intentionally ignoring the answers to all my questions. He had eliminated the foreplay (the best part), and was going straight for my wallet. I felt let down–even betrayed. What kind of con was this anyway?
Hi Harrison,What’s up?Before we get too personal, I think you forgot about that part in your previous email where you answer my questions first.I am looking forward to your responses so we can get this party started.Thanks for writing back.Neal
From: Harrison Williams <harrisonwells989@outlook.com>Date: 3/31/18 3:17 AM (GMT-05:00)To: Neal <ndl7@msn.com>Subject: RE: ATM CardOk first thing its illegalYou don’t need to worry about where to use itYes you can only withdraw twice a weekIt depends on the card you wantThe card is durable for some months$400usdIt depends on the encrypting of the cardYour informationDoes are the answers to your questionSent from my Windows Phone
Dear Neal,Let this email serve as fair warning… Any urge to get rich quick should be quickly dismissed and filed under scam spam.
Very funny!
