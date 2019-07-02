Name Changer

Ocuppying nearly four square miles and located between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan, Mackinac Island was home to the Odawas, and the epicenter of Great Lakes fur trading before the British established a strategic fort on the island during the American Revolutionary War.
Native Americans referred to Mackinac Island as Mitchimakinak because of its likeness to a “Great Turtle.” The French fur traders preserved the Native American pronunciation, but spelled it as they heard it: Michilimackinac.
However, the British anglicized what they heard, spelling it Mackinaw. Regardless, the pronunciation for Mackinac and Mackinaw are the same, with an emphasis on aw.
Today, most tourists and vacationers take the ferry from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island from May to November. Leah and I carried our own bikes aboard for an extra $10 a piece.
On the approach, the French colonial architecture was charming.
We recovered our bikes, and headed toward the water, dodging pedestrians and horse poop, but keeping pace with other cyclists and horse-drawn carriages.
It was a step back in time, and a peddler’s paradise.
Closing my eyes, I could focus on the sound of a world without machines, because motorized travel has been outlawed since 1898.
An 8-mile highway loops around the island, hugging the shore,
offering amazing views of Lake Huron’s crystal clarity,
and access to Arch Rock, a popular geologic limestone formation close to downtown.
Equally impressive is Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel,
opened in 1887,
and still operated by the Musser family through three generations.
The all-wood hotel boasts the longest porch in the world, at 660 ft. (200 m),
and overlooks a picturesque tea garden.
Nearby, the Little Stone Church,
constructed in 1904 with field stone offers local history through its colorful stained glass windows.
After a full afternoon of cycling and sightseeing, Leah and I were aboard Shepler’s ferry, heading back to Mackinaw City.
During the 20-minute return ride, I thought about the variant spelling and linguistics of Mackinac/Mackinaw, and its similarity to immigrants who passed through Ellis Island and emerged with new surnames, courtesy of disinterested immigration officials.
So what are the chances, a real Shlepper immigrated to America and his name was changed to Shepler?
Imagine the public relations coup for his offspring today.
9 thoughts on “Name Changer”
Mackinac Island looks pretty cool…and The Grand Hotel is gorgeous!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and unavailable! The hotel achieves 99% occupancy during its six months open, despite $500 room rate per nite.
LikeLike
Great memories. Did you ever have Afternoon tea at the Grand Hotel? They are charging $56 a head these days.
LikeLike
Oh I love Mackinaw Island. Though I was born on the AF Base in Sault St. Marie then in short season, taken back to my parents home, Corpus Christi, Texas, my step mother was from The Soo as well. During summer breaks, I would get to go stay with m.j y grandparents ( her parents) there and they’d always take me via the ferry to Mackinaw Island. It was so charming, almost magical to me. We always had lunch there with strawberry pie for dessert and brought back saltwater taffy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) That town is super charming
2) I had no idea Lake Huron was so pretty
3) That hotel is jaw-dropping. I just had to go to their website and see how far out of my budget they were … and now I have to go see a cardiologist….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t waste your time on doctors; they won’t lend you the money. BTW, Grand Hotel charges $10 for unregistered guests who wish to tour the facility, but defiant me, nobody collected the fee from me
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m cracking up!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pics really do justice to the character. Y’all had a nice day too! I LOL’d- I can hear it now “impossible to pronounce. Hear ye hear ye – this town to henceforth be named Makinaw”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Shleppers can pronounce it.😄
LikeLiked by 1 person