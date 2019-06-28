Pinguisibi and Kakabeka Falls June 28, 2019June 28, 2019Posted in Canada, culture, hiking, History, landscape, language, National Parks, Nature, Photography, travel, wanderlustTagged Agawa Bay, Algoma Country, Kakabeka Falls, Lake Superior, Pinguisibi, Sand River, Thunder Bay Cascading water makes no home where turbulence is second nature. Share this:TweetShare on TumblrMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
12 thoughts on “Pinguisibi and Kakabeka Falls”
Pretty…and peaceful!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, but the hike in was pretty rugged.
LikeLike
Great shots. Oh how I love the North Country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OUI, the North!!
LikeLike
Wooow! Those waterfalls are amazing! You must have had a great time taking photos!
Was it incredibly steep? 3 hours sounds like a very long time for a 3km-long trail!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I’m a pushover for waterfalls! The Kakabeka Falls drop 130 feet, and are the second tallest falls in Canada, with Niagara Falls being the tallest. The Pinguisibi Trail is steep in parts as it follows the river, but graduates in elevation as it approaches Lady Evelyn and Calwin Falls. The hiking trail is 3 km long, but it’s also 3 km to return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes more sense! 6 km in 3 hours sounds less crazy!
I am a pushover for waterfalls too (well, not literally) I always LOVE visiting them. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. Leah and I finished the hike in under 2 hrs with photo ops and lunch and time to enjoy the scenery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These pics make the area look like the inspiration for the Thunder River ride at Disney. Amazing shots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The folks at Disney are great imitators and innovators, but nature always wins out!
LikeLike
Pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike