On the Road Again…

Posted in Airstream, Photography, travelTagged

It was an inauspicious beginning to our summer voyage. We pulled into the “secure” storage facility outside Charlotte, NC to awaken our beloved Airstream–asleep for the past 11 months–only to find a crush of aluminum along the top and bottom quarter deck of the frontside by the awning pillar.
Of course, there was no note–only a clue of “school bus yellow” paint left behind on the stainless steel stone guard. It was a devastating sight to behold that left us angry and bewildered.
The Huntersville police were called…
crushed aluminum
documentation of the damage was recorded…
documentation
and upon arrival, Officers May and Carter, filed the accident report, and attempted to recreate the incident.
side and truck
Fortunately, a spot opened for our silver bullet at Colonial Airstream in Lakewood, NJ, where it will spend the next three weeks being body-shaped by the experts for only $8,000. Meanwhile, Leah and I will be touring Capetown, traversing Botswana’s savanna in search of wild animals and photographic trophies, and taking in Victoria Falls at neighboring Zimbabwe.
Today, we are hitched and ready to roll up to Jersey to begin our newest adventure.
hitch2

hitched 1
Upon our return to the States, we will reunite with our rejuvenated “Streaming 52” and chart a course around the Great Lakes for the following three months–filling a large gap from of our year-long American tour of 2017-2018–before streaming back to Florida.
Here’s where you will find us on the road should you wish to visit and say hello:
May 21: Jim Thorpe, PA
May 25: Cooperstown, NY
May 28: Niagara Falls, ON
May 31: Toronto, ON
June 4: Six Mile Lake Provincial Park, ON
June 8: Manitoulin Island, ON
June 11: Sault Ste Marie, ON and MI
June 15: St Ignacio, MI
June 20: Agawa Bay, ON
June 23: Neys Prov Park, ON
June 26: Thunder Bay, ON
June 30: Duluth, MN
July 5: Apostle Island National Lakeshore, WI
July 8: Munising, MI
July 11: Green Bay, WI
July 14: Wisconsin Dells, WI
July 18: Milwaukee, WI
July 21: Chicago, IL
July 23: Indiana Dunes NP, IN
July 25: Montague, MI
July 28: Traverse City, MI
July 31: Battle Creek/Kalamazoo, MI
Aug 2: Detroit, MI
Aug 6: Cleveland/Cuyahoga Valley NP, OH
August 10: Pittsburgh, PA
August 15: Ligonier, PA
August 19: Jersey Shore, NJ
Happy trails!

10 thoughts on “On the Road Again…

  4. Too bad about the trailer…however, selfishly, Lakewood is in my backyard!!! Does this mean you will be picking up the trailer on August 19? From the date layout you will be cruising and ending in Lakewood?? Let me know…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  5. Oh no! That’s worse than I thought when Leah texted Ed with the bad news. And rough weather following to boot! May the rest of your adventure be safe and serene! Hope to see you soon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s