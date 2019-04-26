On the Road Again…

It was an inauspicious beginning to our summer voyage. We pulled into the “secure” storage facility outside Charlotte, NC to awaken our beloved Airstream–asleep for the past 11 months–only to find a crush of aluminum along the top and bottom quarter deck of the frontside by the awning pillar.

Of course, there was no note–only a clue of “school bus yellow” paint left behind on the stainless steel stone guard. It was a devastating sight to behold that left us angry and bewildered.

The Huntersville police were called…



documentation of the damage was recorded…



and upon arrival, Officers May and Carter, filed the accident report, and attempted to recreate the incident.



Fortunately, a spot opened for our silver bullet at Colonial Airstream in Lakewood, NJ, where it will spend the next three weeks being body-shaped by the experts for only $8,000. Meanwhile, Leah and I will be touring Capetown, traversing Botswana’s savanna in search of wild animals and photographic trophies, and taking in Victoria Falls at neighboring Zimbabwe.

Today, we are hitched and ready to roll up to Jersey to begin our newest adventure.





Upon our return to the States, we will reunite with our rejuvenated “Streaming 52” and chart a course around the Great Lakes for the following three months–filling a large gap from of our year-long American tour of 2017-2018–before streaming back to Florida.

Here’s where you will find us on the road should you wish to visit and say hello:

May 21: Jim Thorpe, PA

May 25: Cooperstown, NY

May 28: Niagara Falls, ON

May 31: Toronto, ON

June 4: Six Mile Lake Provincial Park, ON

June 8: Manitoulin Island, ON

June 11: Sault Ste Marie, ON and MI

June 15: St Ignacio, MI

June 20: Agawa Bay, ON

June 23: Neys Prov Park, ON

June 26: Thunder Bay, ON

June 30: Duluth, MN

July 5: Apostle Island National Lakeshore, WI

July 8: Munising, MI

July 11: Green Bay, WI

July 14: Wisconsin Dells, WI

July 18: Milwaukee, WI

July 21: Chicago, IL

July 23: Indiana Dunes NP, IN

July 25: Montague, MI

July 28: Traverse City, MI

July 31: Battle Creek/Kalamazoo, MI

Aug 2: Detroit, MI

Aug 6: Cleveland/Cuyahoga Valley NP, OH

August 10: Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Ligonier, PA

August 19: Jersey Shore, NJ

Happy trails!