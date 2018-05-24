Chihuly’s Twisted Garden of Glass

What’s to see when in Seattle?

There’s no need to wheedle,

When tourists flock to the very top

of the steeple called Space Needle.

But in the shadows down below,

there stands a garden made of glass–

where colors reign and forms arrange

to entertain en masse.

Sophisticated patterns blown

from molten globs of flexible fire

Illuminating worlds unknown

to ponder and admire.

Details reveal a melting pot,

a tints and hues collision

explodes to form a twisted star,

and match Chihuly’s vision.