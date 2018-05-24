What’s to see when in Seattle?
There’s no need to wheedle,
When tourists flock to the very top
of the steeple called Space Needle.
But in the shadows down below,
there stands a garden made of glass–
where colors reign and forms arrange
to entertain en masse.
Sophisticated patterns blown
from molten globs of flexible fire
Illuminating worlds unknown
to ponder and admire.
Details reveal a melting pot,
a tints and hues collision
explodes to form a twisted star,
and match Chihuly’s vision.
13 thoughts on “Chihuly’s Twisted Garden of Glass”
Spectacular! I’ve seen them in Las Vegas and the Victoria and Albert, but have never seen this range of beautiful glass works. Thanks for posting it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Beth. This gallery display is imagination on steroids, and needs to be seen to truly be appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a beautiful installation which we saw when we were visiting Seattle. It’s now coming to North Carolina where we’ll visit again. He’s quite a master.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely worth another visit, with always something new to discover.
LikeLike
Wow! These are amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Laura, they truly are. I really enjoyed shooting this installation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely pics. I went to visit 2 months ago. It was gorgeous 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! The glass garden is a riot of colours and love the way they curl and twist .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. His signature technique.
LikeLike
Thank you for introducing him to me. I ended researching him and his range of work is absolutely stunning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinda makes you want to see his work close up.
LikeLike
Absolutely but till I do, the next best thing is check out the installations online. You are indeed very fortunate to have had that experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this show! Definitely don’t want to miss it when in Seattle.
LikeLiked by 1 person