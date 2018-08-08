Tourist Attractions

When showing family the sights of St. Augustine the first time around,

there are so many tried and true options that abound.

Naturally, driving onto Vilano Beach becomes the main outdoor attraction,

where short legs wade long lengths across silky, sandy satisfaction.

The Alligator Farm is another familiar and likely choice,

where eager grandchildren are apt to rejoice…

at a place where rescued reptiles and denizens…

savor a seasonal delicacy,

and feathered friends…

are likely to take up full-time residency.

The Castillo de San Marcos gunnery platoon…

provides a cannon blast from the past very close to high noon.

And Anastasia Beach State Park’s estuarine channel

offers a vigorous workout with a kayak paddle.

Or how ’bout a free ferry crossing Matanzas Bay…

to inspect Fort Matanzas,

and its cannon array.

Then again, not withstanding the two-hour drive to Kennedy Space Center,

there’s a universe of exhibits to explore,

and The World’s Largest Space Shop to enter.

But when summer’s heat and humidity just…won’t…allow…another…step,

and when it’s subsequently rainy–as most afternoons are likely to get–

the chosen activity must absolutely meet

the standards of two curious kids, and satisfy their sweet teeth.

Happily, such a happening exists for the young and the grown,

and can be found at the artisan chocolatier, Whetstone.

The tour informs you of its elaborate process and technique…

But realistically, we came for the chocolate samples we could eat.

Yet unlike the follies of Lucy and Ethel…

our guide served five tastings,

and each one was special.

For seven days our family wandered throughout St. Augustine town,