Cleveland Rocks

The sole reason Leah and I traveled to Cleveland was to visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, period…

and it didn’t disappoint.

Classic rock music filled the cavernous lobby…

and lighter-than-air concert props hung from cables…

It was a crusty carnival atmosphere on the outside, but we were there for the gooey goodness of the center.

Inside was like a multi-media circus. There was so much information and memorabilia organized on the walls, on the ceilings, and inside floating kiosks that whiplash seemed inevitable. And the Hall was buzzing: with so many tourists, campers, musicians, and music enthusiasts, that at times it felt like a mosh pit, as I moved from one area to another.

To be expected, there was a tribute to Woodstock…

and Dick Clark…

a salute to the 2019 inductees…

and the icons of rock: Elvis,

The Beatles,

The Rolling Stones,

and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few.

There was plenty of concert apparel to gush about…

And there were interactivities to capture one’s creativity, like Garage Band.

Most importantly, when the last lyric was sung and the last chord was strummed, it was time to shop!

Because in our own minds, we are Rock Stars,

and Rock Rebels!