Botswana by Air May 20, 2019May 20, 2019Posted in landscape, National Parks, Photography, Poetry, travelTagged Africa, Botswana, Cessna, Grand Caravan, Haiku, Kalahari Basin, MackAir, Moremi Game Reserve, Okavango Delta Riding a feather in the wind beyond nature’s gentle hand, I play. Share this:TweetShare on TumblrMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Botswana by Air”
You are pretty talented with the camera!! Glad you are having a good time…
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and you have an excellent eye for talent! 😀😀
LikeLike