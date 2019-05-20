Botswana by Balloon May 20, 2019Posted in landscape, National Parks, Nature, Photography, Poetry, travelTagged Africa, Air Ventures, Botswana, Haiku, Moremi Game Reserve, Okavango Delta Light as a feather riding the thermal currents ’til the heavens melt Share this:TweetShare on TumblrMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Botswana by Balloon”
Definitetly part of my bucket list. awesome. Thanks for sharing 🙂
You gotta go! Awesome!!
🙂
