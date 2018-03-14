It’s always a pleasure returning to DC’s National Mall…

to keep an eye on my tax dollars while walking through the Smithsonian museums…

and to inspect the work being done by museum curators on my behalf.

Aside from being a great depository of great aeronautical history at the National Air and Space Museum…

or interpretive history at National Museum of American History…

I’m always inspired by browsing through the Hirshhorn.

where I get a chance to meander along the curvy gallery walls, as I contemplate Mark Bradford’s updated Civil War cyclorama detailing Pickett’s Charge…

or introspect on a retrospective of the 80’s, where everything is rele-vent again…

and celebrate a safe place where Barbara Kruger’s BELIEF+DOUBT installation reminds us that words matter,

–and can make a difference…something I’d rather be doing.