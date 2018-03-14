My Word!

Posted in Architecture, Art, History, landscape, National Parks, Philosophy, Photo Challenge, Photography, technology, travelTagged , , , , , , , , , ,

It’s always a pleasure returning to DC’s National Mall…

mall (5)

to keep an eye on my tax dollars while walking through the Smithsonian museums…

Smithson remains

and to inspect the work being done by museum curators on my behalf.

nave (2)
Smithsonian Castle Commons

Aside from being a great depository of great aeronautical history at the National Air and Space Museum…

Spirit of St. Louis
donated by Charles Lindbergh

or interpretive history at National Museum of American History…

WE BUILD
Horatio Greenough

I’m always inspired by browsing through the Hirshhorn.

dry fountain
Gordon Bunshaft–Hirshhorn Fountain
rockface and car
Jimmie Durham–Still Life With Spirit and Xitle

where I get a chance to meander along the curvy gallery walls, as I contemplate Mark Bradford’s updated Civil War cyclorama detailing Pickett’s Charge

Pickett's Charge panels (2)

or introspect on a retrospective of the 80’s, where everything is rele-vent again…

ON VEND DU VENT
Haim Steinbach–ON VEND DU VENT
SILENCE=DEATH (2).jpg
Gran Fury–SILENCE=DEATH

and celebrate a safe place where Barbara Kruger’s BELIEF+DOUBT installation reminds us that words matter,

Belief

Bad Day

FORGET

Men's Room1

Women's Room

–and can make a difference…something I’d rather be doing.

3 thoughts on “My Word!

  2. Ah, thanks for reminding me of the Hirshhorn! Barbara Kruger’s BELIEF+DOUBT has been there quite a while, but I haven’t seen the other exhibits. I was just at the National Mall last Saturday, but I didn’t stop into any of the museums as I was doing a 10 mile hike with a hiking group. Thanks for sharing this. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s