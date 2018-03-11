In the distance,
on a grassy sloped hill,
there stands a monument,
built on grit,
and will.
On a wing…
and a prayer…
The brothers moved
to Outer Banks
to dance
on open air.
With gusting winds
and dunes so tall,
the rail in place
to guide her,
Orville readied
at the stick,
while Wilbur ran
beside her.
Propellers spun,
the engine roared–
the plane was
swept aloft.
The rescue crew
would cheer them on…
no matter
what the cost.
The Brothers Wright
achieved success–
a boulder
marks the sight.
They passed the test,
and lit the way,
for they were
first in flight.
One thought on “First Flight”
Not bad for a couple of bike mechanics.
