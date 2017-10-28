A stopover in Eureka Springs, AK along the way to Branson, MO produced some Eureka! moments and other assorted revelations.

For one, there are seventeen registered churches in Eureka Springs, ministering to two thousand healing hearts and souls around town, plus a Tibetan Buddhist temple and an integrated monastery of celibate brothers and sisters.

Religious overtones are also pervasive throughout town. Our Airstream was parked along Passion Play Rd., above the hallowed hollow where The Great Passion Play’s dramatic reenactment of the last week of Jesus Christ is the #1 tourist attraction in the area, and The Christ of the Ozarks rises nearby, hovering above the dense woods of Magnetic Mountain.

Also looking down from town, the Crescent Hotel–recently added to the National Register of Historic Places–delivers luxurious living and salon services, in what’s billed as America’s Most Haunted Hotel.

A fourth-floor lookout…

provides familiar views in the distance,

and an overlook of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Hungary–listed in Ripley’s Believe It or Not as the only church with entry through the bell tower.

Stunning religious “art-chitecture” can also be found at the Thorncrown Chapel, a jewel of glass and wood tucked into the hillside atop a ledge of flagstone.

Inside Eureka Springs’ Victorian historical district, the Byzantine-styled First Baptist Church stands at the corner of three intersecting streets with entrances at each of its four levels, giving it four distinct addresses and cause for another Ripley’s entry.

The charm of downtown carries through its narrow winding streets, acute corners, and graded roads of 30% or greater, routinely decorated with accents of fine art…

…and frivolity.

Eureka Springs got its name naturally, manifesting no less than sixty-two springs that gushed from the mountainside with so-called healing properties. The establishment of a resort community during the 1870’s prompted visitors from near and far to “take the waters” by drinking and soaking in its therapeutic juices.

Today, over a dozen springs have been restored to former glory.

And while the water is no longer potable, the park habitats have given the springs a new lease on life,

and have renewed the town’s reputation as a popular healing destination,

with an emphasis on preserved charm.

Perhaps the biggest paradox of Eureka Springs would have to be the town’s united commitment to all things ghosts and Halloween, given its adherence and roots in Christiandom, yet billing itself as “the place” for the best Halloween party in America…

…breathing spiritual relevance into Euripides’ quote: Money is the wise man’s religion.