My Place in the World May 10, 2018May 10, 2018Posted in hiking, landscape, National Parks, Nature, Philosophy, Photo Challenge, Photography, Poetry, travelTagged Banff, Biltmore, Bonaventure Cemetary, Charleston SC, Coachella Valley, NYC, place, Redwood National Park, Riding Mountain, Sonoma Valley, Tombstone Where is my place in the World? Where is my home? Is it deep in the forestwhere redwoods are burled? Or far in the gardenprotected by gnomes? Could it be by the ocean,where waves crash the rocks? Or how 'bout the notionof boats by the dock? And why not the castlethat touches blue air? Or maybe the hassleof crowded Times Square? Could I hike to the mountains,reaching higher and farther? Or lounge by a fountainwith views of the harbor? Might I stroll through a villa,grapes ready to prune? Or sip sasaparillaat a Western Saloon? Can I conquer the valley'sremote isolation? And weave through an alleyof tombs and cremation? My place is a harvest of everything listed. No one place defines me, lest l ever existed.
11 thoughts on “My Place in the World”
Reblogged this on Vietnam Travel & Trade Portal .
Great photos. Love your style & sentiment in the poem.
Thank you. We are the sum products of our choices. You are what you eat…
Very true!
very nice pics. what camera do you use?
Thank you. All pix were shot with a Lumix dmc-fz300.
Love this! And SO jealous of all the different places you’ve seen!
Thanks, Stacy. Don’t be a hater when you could be a relocator. Haha.
