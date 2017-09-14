After leaving Yosemite behind, Leah and I strategically home-based in Petaluma, and ventured along the California coast, from San Francisco to Point Lobos Natural Preserve and places in between.
Our collection of brief visits are best detailed through a series of images that more easily reveal the scope and variety of the scenery we enjoyed.
Sonoma Valley: Bezinger and Chateau St. Jean Vineyards
John Muir Woods: a hike on the Canopy View Trail
San Francisco: a ferry ride from Tiburon to the Ghiradelli Chocolate Festival
Carmel Beach: a stroll to Pebble Beach
Point Lobos State Natural Reserve: hiking from Whalers Cove to China Cove until sunset
We’ll be back.
9 thoughts on “California Potpourri”
A long while since I checked in, and WOW- what wonderful shots! Landscapes, squirrel, deer, crane; all so exotic, “BestCoastal”!
We miss you at PRoFit!
Di
Thanks, Di.
Anytime is the perfect time to catch up on what you missed.
And we’ll be on the trails sending back more stories and photos.
Beautiful images. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks, Joyce. The pleasure was all mine!
Especially love the photo of the grapes – spectacular shot
Thanks David. I’ll have to open a bottle of Sonoma vintage when we close this deal.
life shots.. 😊
Because life happens…
waaaahh, correct its refreshing.
