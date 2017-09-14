California Potpourri

After leaving Yosemite behind, Leah and I strategically home-based in Petaluma, and ventured along the California coast, from San Francisco to Point Lobos Natural Preserve and places in between.

Our collection of brief visits are best detailed through a series of images that more easily reveal the scope and variety of the scenery we enjoyed.

Sonoma Valley: Bezinger and Chateau St. Jean Vineyards

John Muir Woods: a hike on the Canopy View Trail

San Francisco: a ferry ride from Tiburon to the Ghiradelli Chocolate Festival

Carmel Beach: a stroll to Pebble Beach

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve: hiking from Whalers Cove to China Cove until sunset

We’ll be back.