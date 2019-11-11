Miami Beach was too overcast and blustery to spend time by the ocean,

and the hotel pool was too chilly to swim…

so Leah and I took an excursion to Wynwood Walls to survey the graffiti draped across Miami’s warehouse district.

While there is plenty to see and appreciate within the gates…

…and inside the containers…

a walk around the neighborhood delivers an extended impression of what can happen when an idea catches fire,

and ignites a movement that transcends artistic boundaries and property lines.