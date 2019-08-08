Do not descend the dune.
A thousand feet of uphill sand could easily be your ruin.
The Sleeping Bear will soon awake.
He’ll cause your arms and legs to ache.
You’ll wish you never saw the lake,
for now you sing a sorry tune.
4 thoughts on “A Sleeping Bear Dunes Ditty”
So beautiful!
Thanks, David.
What a great post! Thank You.
Have a wonderful day!
You’re welcome. I’m happy that you enjoyed it.
