Father Time’s chisel
and Mother Nature’s palette
create monuments.
Father Time sculptures…
Mother Nature murals…
Their collaborations…
Finding and reporting what's special across America
4 thoughts on “Pictured Rocks Haiku”
The Pictured Rocks were amazing! Great photos Neal❤️
Thanks, honey.
Amazing! Love these pics- It’s now on my list!
It should be! Lake Superior in general, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in particular are remarkably photogenic.
