According to the calendar, Spring arrived three weeks ago, but the latent buds on the trees in Northern New Jersey have refused to blossom, somehow intimidated by temperatures straining to reach historical averages during the day, and defeated by freezing cold at night. Even the early birds have postponed their arrival until they can be certain that crocus sprouts and freesia flowers are here to stay.
Things were no different in Vermont, two weeks ago, where the ground had a firm grasp on winter’s snowy mantle…
resisting all attempts to turn over a new leaf.
We joined my sister for Passover in Peacham, hoping for relief from Mother Nature’s less familiar plague of more wintery weather, but basked in the warmth of family around a beautifully presented seder table.
Nevertheless, the early promise of Spring is mostly evident in the thaw of the sugar maples surrounding the Peacham property…
as precious sap slowly drips from tapped spiles…
and collects…
in large barrels for an anticipated boil.
According to Cornell’s Sugar Maple Research and Extension Program,
“when temperatures rise above freezing, pressure (also called positive pressure) develops in the tree. This pressure causes the sap to flow out of the tree through a wound or tap hole. During cooler periods when temperatures fall below freezing, suction (also called negative pressure) develops, drawing water into the tree through the roots. This replenishes the sap in the tree, allowing it to flow again during the next warm period. Although sap generally flows during the day when temperatures are warm, it has been known to flow at night if temperatures remain above freezing.”
It takes 10 gallons of sap reducing in the sugar shack evaporator…
and hours upon hours of a hot stoked fire…
and plenty of wood…
to eventually produce one quart of local, golden ambrosia…
thus, fulfilling a family tradition, and tapping into a fitting Spring awakening.
15 thoughts on “Spring Awakening”
Beautiful pictures! Spring does seem very late this year.
Thank you. Rumor has it that Spring finally makes an appearance in my neighborhood on Saturday.
Reblogged this on Vietnam Travel & Trade Portal .
That is some beautiful pictures and some great writing.
Thank you, Mark. I guess all that practice paid off. lol
That is the first post of yours I have seen, I followed a link that WordPress recommended in the reader. I followed your blog and will come back and check out some of your older post, (your practice). Thanks for reply and have a super wonderful day.
Thanks for enlisting. It’s a big country with lots to see.
Very cool! I think today may be the “first day of spring” here in PA so VT is not alone!
I noticed you’re from Pgh. Me too! A graduate of Peabody HS who grew up near E’sliberdy (East Liberty).
Very cool! I’m in the south hills (Munhall/West Mifflin). Hope yinz are enjoying your travel!
Haha. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ADyXkIFn-I8
My favorites season and i love it..
Agreed. I’ll be waiting for Spring with all the other groundhogs.
