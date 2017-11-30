Serenity Now

New York City is an acquired taste.

To many who live and work in haste,

the din of Manhattan traffic is the soundtrack of modern mayhem.

And the synthetic daylight of Times Square practically requires sunglasses,

regardless of the weather or time of day.

While many visitors may revel in the tumult,

equal numbers endure the assault,

induced by constant hustle and bustle.

But the Herald Square Angels

have a secret to share:

“Step back to infinity,

wait for twilight to set the city zest aglow,

and bask in the serenity.”