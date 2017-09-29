Joshua Tree–the Album and the National Park

It seemed fitting that scoring tickets to U2’s final U.S. performance of their Joshua Tree tour in San Diego would be the perfect segue to our visit to Joshua Tree National Park one day later. Their iconic album, filled with haunting melodies and provocative lyrics still resonates, even thirty years after its release. That the two events would collide seemed akin to kismet, providing inspiration for a mash-up of U2 music and National Park imagery.

The Joshua Tree concert and park were magical, and lingering memories of both events continue to sustain my creative drive.

Where the Streets Have No Name

main stage

pair of ocochilla
I’ll show you a place
High on a desert plain
Where the streets have no name

 

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Edge

P1090152
I have spoke with the tongue of angels
I have held the hand of a devil
It was warm in the night
I was cold as a stone

 

With or Without You

all together in the middle

cacti and rock
See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side

 

Bullet the Blue Sky

excited

fat rattler
In the locust wind
Comes a rattle and hum

 

Running to Stand Still

3 in the middle stage

7 towers
I see seven towers
But I only see one way out

 

Red Hill Mining Town

Turn off the lights

desert sunset
We scorch the earth
Set fire to the sky

 

In God’s Country

blue light

Barker Dam3
Desert sky, dream beneath the desert sky
The rivers run but soon run dry

 

Trip Through Your Wires

Edge and Bono

Desert Sky (2)
There’s a raincloud
In the desert sky
In the distance

 

One Tree Hill

Bono in a hat

blazing sunset
The moon is up and over One Tree Hill
We see the sun go down in your eyes

 

Exit

Backstage1

folded rocks
He felt the healing
Healing, healing, healing hands of love

 

Mother of the Disappeared

passing the sheet

White Tank
In the trees our sons stand naked
Through the walls our daughters cry

My thanks to Bono, The Edge, Adam, and Larry for decades of music artistry. And my apologies in advance for crossing the line with my literal and metaphoric interpretations.

