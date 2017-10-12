Putting Leah in Perspective

Picasso painted Marie-Thérèse Walter and Dora Maar among others; Dali’s choice was Gala; and Stieglitz extensively photographed Georgia O’Keeffe. The results of these collaborations are legendary. Artists have always depended on models…for inspiration, as subjects, as lovers.

 

fallen tree (2)

And while I eschew classifying myself as an artist, my reliance on Leah in my landscape photographs is no different than the aforementioned masters…with one exception: scale!

burned out but alive (2)

Often times during picture editing, she will lament, “Why am I so small? You can hardly see me!”

Rainbow Trail panorama (2)

 

But being able to insert Leah into a panoramic scene or long shot helps me establish dimension and grandiosity.

Leah F150 formation (2)

And while there are times when I seemingly wait forever for someone to step outside the frame of my shot before pressing the shutter, there are also times when it becomes vital to locate Leah in my scene to anchor its meaningfulness, and increase its effectiveness.

Prairie grass and Leah (2)

Sometimes Leah can be an unwilling participant. She may object if she feels she’s not looking her best, or perhaps she becomes annoyed if she’s not the central focus of my photograph when she feels like posing.

Leah (2)

But either way, she has always been a good sport, and is usually compliant when taking my directions.

waders vertical (2)

But regardless of how many rocks she leans against per my request, it’s evident to me, photography aside, how much I lean on her.

 

canyon shade

She is my personal rock, who helps me put things in perspective.

balance rock and leah (2)

 

8 thoughts on “Putting Leah in Perspective

