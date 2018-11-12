Trump’s Folly

A political song parody…

It’s a catchy tune, so why not sing along!

(Intro)

Critics are falling on my head,

From too much rain to bother honoring the dead.

I don’t give a shit.

Those…NATO allies that I dread–

keep me bawlin’…

So I just did me some talking to my sons.

And I said, “I didn’t like the way Dems got things done–

Winning at the polls.

Those…losses are falling on my head,

they keep fallin’…”

But there’s one thing…I know.

The Blues they sent to beat me

Just defeat me.

It won’t be long,

Subpoenas now step up to greet me.

(interlude)

Democrats keep falling on my head.

But that doesn’t mean the House will soon be turning Red.

Winning’s not for me,

‘Cause, I’m never gonna stop the wave with complaining.

I’ll cop a plea.

It terrifies me.

(interlude)

It won’t be long ’till prison opens up to greet me.

Bad vibes keep falling on my head.

But that’s just karma coming ‘round on me, I dread…

Mueller’s got the key.

‘Cause, I’m never gonna stop the probe by complaining.

I’ll drop a tweet,

’cause I’m President Cheat!

Thanks to Original Songwriters: Burt Bacharach / Hal David