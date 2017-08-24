A small corner of the sky captured most of America’s attention and imagination on August 21, 2017. It was the celestial event of the millennia that brought a momentary pause to many people’s lives as they looked up and marveled at the source of our very existence.

Leah and I had our own corner of the parking lot at Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis, OR.

Leah lounging

A party atmosphere surrounded us. Some were expecting a spiritual awakening, and some were interested in the science of the occasion, but for most of us it was a social connection. We sat around with family, friends and strangers, looking goofy in our mylar glasses…

3 loungers1

…as we shared a brief moment together as sun worshipers.

We all held our breath at precisely the same time as the moon completely eclipsed the sun. And then there were cheers.

totality

For one brief moment, we were all related. For that one instant during totality, we had turned the corner, and became the human race.

And just like that…

partial eclipse (3)

…it was gone in a flash, and a tear passed the corner of my eye.

Sadly, it’s going to be a long time before our next solar eclipse,

 

 

16 thoughts on “Corners

  4. What a great event, took a break from work and enjoyed it with coworkers and strangers. Makeshift cameras brought back my childhood. So glad you and Leah were able to experience totality. Come to the ADKs in 2024!

  5. As the sky grew dark, around 10.16am, the temperature started to drop and eclipse viewers started to shout and cheer. The most common exclamation was: “Oh my God!” A ring of light glimmered around the black moon – the long-awaited corona, finally safe to view with the naked eye. It might be the most beautiful moment to be experienced 😊☺

