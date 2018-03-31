While culling through the many comments attributed to my Epilogue post–recently featured on the WordPress Discover site–I came across one comment in particular that so startled me, I had to read it twice:

I couldn’t believe my good fortune! Somebody felt so strongly about my post that they were willing to make me rich!

Yet on the surface, it all sounded too good to be true. I had to find out more information about this amazing opportunity before it slipped away. But how?

I thought about calling him, but not wanting to embarrass myself by appearing too anxious and maybe saying the wrong thing, I decided it was safer to dash off the following email to Harrison Wells instead:

Hi, I got a communication from Harold Wood, who told me a story about a blank ATM card that could withdraw huge sums of money. Is this for real? Cause if so, it certainly sounds interesting. What more can you tell me about it? I have a bunch of questions, so the sooner you can get me answers, the sooner I can get my hands on this card! 1) First of all, it sounds a bit fishy, so is it legal? 2) Do I have to worry about where I use the card? 3) Do I have to worry about how often I use the card? 4) How much money can this card generate? 5) How long is this card good for? 6} How much is this card gonna cost me? 7) I got bills to pay, so how long will it take to get me a card? 8} What do you need from me to get started? Thanks for all your help! Regards, Neal D

While, I waited patiently for a response from Harrison, I thought aloud, “How cool is it that he should have the same name as the founder of S.T.A.R. Labs from The Flash TV series.” I hoped he was as fast as The Flash when it came to writing me back.

Fortunately, Harrison didn’t leave me waiting very long, but his response was disappointing: From: harrisonwells989@outlook.com Date: 3/30/18 5:29 AM (GMT-05:00) To: Neal < Neal_D@msn.com Subject: RE: ATM Card Just got your mail I have answers to all your questions lets get started

Name

Location

Date of birth

Cell phone numberSent from my Windows Phone It seemed Harrison was intentionally ignoring the answers to all my questions. He had eliminated the foreplay (the best part), and was going straight for my wallet. I felt let down–even betrayed. What kind of con was this anyway? It was time to take greater control of the narrative… Hi Harrison, What’s up? Before we get too personal, I think you forgot about that part in your previous email where you answer my questions first. I am looking forward to your responses so we can get this party started. Thanks for writing back. Neal Immediately after I dispatched the email, I began having second thoughts about my tactics: Was I coming on too strong? Would Harrison continue to see me as a valued patsy, or would he simply ignore me and concentrate on another dance partner who was less difficult and more willing to be be led? Thankfully, he ramped up his customer service skills, and gave me short-hand answers to all my questions…

From: Harrison Williams < harrisonwells989@outlook.com Date: 3/31/18 3:17 AM (GMT-05:00) To: Neal < ndl7@msn.com Subject: RE: ATM Card Ok first thing its illegal You don’t need to worry about where to use it Yes you can only withdraw twice a week It depends on the card you want The card is durable for some months $400usd It depends on the encrypting of the card Your information Does are the answers to your question Sent from my Windows Phone Wow! Going down the list, I matched up the answers to my questions, and had a much better picture of the cost of committing a crime. For $400, I could risk it all and finance my next trip to Sing Sing, Leavenworth or San Quentin.

I immediately sent myself a public service announcement as a reminder to ignore all blank ATM card invitations in the near future:

Hi Neal, Let this email serve as fair warning … Any urge to get rich quick should be quickly dismissed and filed under scam spam.

Thanks for the heads-up, Harrison!